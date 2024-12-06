Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 516 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

