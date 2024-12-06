Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.