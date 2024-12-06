Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 604.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.71.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $5,166,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $459,405.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $19,197,043.71. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,160 shares of company stock worth $81,611,223. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $608.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.04 and a twelve month high of $619.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.