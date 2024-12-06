Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $587,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 170.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after buying an additional 458,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

