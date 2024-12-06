Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWB stock opened at $334.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $335.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.85 and its 200 day moving average is $307.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.