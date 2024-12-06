Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $448.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.01 and its 200 day moving average is $389.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $469.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.