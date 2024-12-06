Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 4,289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $138.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

