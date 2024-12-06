Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textron by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,923 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after buying an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,087,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

