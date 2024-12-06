Tharimmune, Inc. Announces $2.02 Million Private Placement for Clinical Development PurposesWashington, D.C., December 5, 2024 – Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: THAR) revealed in its recent 8-K filing that it has entered into a securities purchase agreemen

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hillstream BioPharma’s 8K filing here.
Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
