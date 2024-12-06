The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

AES has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

AES traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,891. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. AES has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

