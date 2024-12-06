The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $204.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

