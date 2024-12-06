The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.03. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.