The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 323.89 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.04). Approximately 63,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 70,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.95).

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Alumasc Group

In other news, insider Michael Leaf sold 8,370 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £25,947 ($33,078.79). Also, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £14,330.20 ($18,269.00). 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.