The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,088 ($52.16) and last traded at GBX 4,102 ($52.34), with a volume of 260956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,112 ($52.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($63.80) to GBX 4,700 ($59.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,535.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($60.23), for a total transaction of £146,556 ($187,005.23). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($55.76) per share, with a total value of £483,059.80 ($616,383.57). 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

