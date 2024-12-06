tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 3,292,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 567,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).
tinyBuild Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
