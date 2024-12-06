Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Trading 14.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 3,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Titan Medical Trading Up 14.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

