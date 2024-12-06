Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$27.44 and last traded at C$28.22. Approximately 205,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 258,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.91.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$427.96 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

