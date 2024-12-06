Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.00.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,815. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

