Traders Purchase Large Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 82,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 51,033 call options.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 15,100,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,297,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 260.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.