TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,726,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 778,650 shares.The stock last traded at $13.41 and had previously closed at $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1,381.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $61,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

