Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.58. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 3,924 shares changing hands.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. The trade was a 0.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 1,352,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 183,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

