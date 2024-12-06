Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397,318 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Tredegar worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,369,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 26.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 66.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Stock Performance

NYSE:TG opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $263.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

