TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Buys £33,620 in Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Dentskevich acquired 41,000 shares of TruFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £33,620 ($42,899.07).
TruFin Price Performance
TruFin stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. TruFin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.11).
About TruFin
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TruFin
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for TruFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.