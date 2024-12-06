TruFin plc (LON:TRU) Insider Buys £33,620 in Stock

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Dentskevich acquired 41,000 shares of TruFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £33,620 ($42,899.07).

TruFin Price Performance

TruFin stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. TruFin plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.11).

About TruFin

Further Reading

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

