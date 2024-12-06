TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

