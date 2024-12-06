Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $188,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,984.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,009.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,874.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

