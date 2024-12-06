Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.12% of monday.com worth $150,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC raised its position in monday.com by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 77.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 431.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in monday.com by 171.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,919 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $285.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 695.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $324.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.81.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

