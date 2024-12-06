Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider Sells $3,801,300.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $623.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $603.88 and its 200-day moving average is $560.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.