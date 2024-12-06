Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 221.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 4.0% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

