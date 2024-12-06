UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

DOCU traded up $20.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. 8,046,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,427. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DocuSign by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 431,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

