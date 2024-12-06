Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.20-23.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.79.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $432.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.39. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.