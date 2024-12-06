Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 2,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Urbana Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

