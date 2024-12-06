Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 2,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Urbana Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.
About Urbana
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is a support level?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.