US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.23 and traded as low as $48.11. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 43,311 shares changing hands.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
