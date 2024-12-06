US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.23 and traded as low as $48.11. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 43,311 shares changing hands.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO ) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF accounts for about 0.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

