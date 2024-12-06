Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years. Utz Brands has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 358,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,536. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,678,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. This trade represents a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
