Vaibhav Taneja Sells 7,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $369.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $375.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.89.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,089.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,958,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,577,000 after buying an additional 300,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

