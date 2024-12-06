Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Vale by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,858,000 after purchasing an additional 507,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,778,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,478 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

