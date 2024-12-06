Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 8th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,010,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $202.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $164.44 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

