Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.36 and last traded at C$38.35. Approximately 137,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 141,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

