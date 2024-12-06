Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after buying an additional 60,564 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

