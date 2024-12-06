Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $696.0 million-$699.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.7 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.440-6.440 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $18.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,013. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $165.12 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.23.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

