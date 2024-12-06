Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.0 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.