Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 483.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VAC opened at $97.33 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

