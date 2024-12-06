Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

