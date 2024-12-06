Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 12,906 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400,304 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,848,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,046,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,393,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,708,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

