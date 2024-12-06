Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 166,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,141,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 149,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

