Vienna Asset Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Vienna Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
JTEK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $812.67 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.
