Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 17,110 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. DMC Global makes up about 1.8% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 1,695,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

