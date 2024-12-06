Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 5,758 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Koppers worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $131,003.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

