Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC decreased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services accounts for 0.6% of Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 81.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,738.72. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.