Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.42. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

