Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $538.22 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.